Nollywood Actress, Gbemisola Gomez, Husband, Temi Gomez Lose Son

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Gbemisola Gomez and her husband, Temi Gomez took to social media to announce the passing away of their son.

According to the actress’ husband announced that their boy was buried this morning at Ikoyi. He expressed that probably the boy is too good for the earth.

The husband also revealed that the Nollywood star, Gbemisola Gomez gave birth to a bouncing baby boy on Sunday. He prayed for help to be able to console his wife.

See post below:

