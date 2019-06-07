Nollywood Actress, Ruth Kadiri sends her Mysterious Hubby a cocky birthday message On Instagram

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri Ezerika has sent a chilling happy birthday message to her mysterious husband. Mr. Ezerika

The beautiful young actress has kept the identity of her husband since they got married in November 2018

She took to her social media page (Instagram) to wish her husband a happy birthday, in her post she said Dear husband, it is your birthday today. I wanted to wish you the very best, but you already have me. No need, happy birthday.

Kadiri is a graduate of the University of Lagos where she studied mass communication. She joined the Nollywood movie scene in 2009 and since then, she has gone on to make a name for herself in the industry.