‘Nollywood Cannot Afford Me Again’ – Tonto Dikeh

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh recently shared a throwback video of a music video she featured in and noted Nollywood movie producers can no longer afford her.

The mother of one danced in a music video by veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor.

Looking back on that time, Tonto Dikeh in her caption said she was charging between the range of 50k to 100k but now Nollywood can’t afford her.

The actress wrote in the caption:

I have done things in this industry sha, Smh What was I thinking self, MamaG thou I was still the hottest girl in my village this year#LIittle truth:- My acting fee this year was between 50k/100k SIGH Now they cant even Afford my Fees(God has been awesome)

