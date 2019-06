‘Nollywood is a disgrace’ – Former actor Obi Czer

In his words;

“I NEVER SAID ANYTHING CONCERNING THE RECENT RUMOUR(MARRIAGE) OR WHAT EVER YOU MAY CALL IT BETWEEN A CO-ACTOR AND ALSO I AM A FRIEND TO HER MOTHER WHO IS ABOUT 18 YRS OLD AND A MAN OF 52 YEARS OLD WHO CLAIM TO BE A BILLIONAIRE BECAUSE I BELIEVE I HAVE NO RIGHT TO DETECT WHAT SHE DOES WITH HER LIFE BUT IT IS APPALLING THAT UPON ALL THE MOVIES SHE DID, NOLLYWOOD COULD NOT PAY HER WELL FOR HER TO BE ABLE TO AFFORD HER OWN HOUSE, HER OWN EXPENSIVE CAR”s, CLOTHES AND ALL SORT”S OF FINE THINGS A STAR NEEDS IN LIFE RATHER THAN SUBJECTING HERSELF TO A MAN OLD ENOUGH TO BE HER FATHER.

MIND YOU THAT I DID NOT MENTION ANY NAME HERE BUT ALL OF US SHOULD COUNT OUR OWN TEETH BY OURSELVES TO KNOW WHAT/WHO I AM TALKING ABOUT…….

ALSO READ: Muslim man’s exceptional birthday wish to wife earns him praise and criticisms

NOLLYWOOD IS A DISGRACE AND A FAILED INDUSTRY FOR NOT PAYING OUR ACTORS/ACTRESSES VERY WELL TO BE ABLE TO JUMP AND PASS THIS HUNGER OR SITUATION WHERE A YOUNG STAR(including others) SUCCUMB TO SUCH A LIFE WHILE PUTTING UP A FACADE THAT ALL IS WELL WHILE ALL KNOW HOW IT GOES.

SHAME TO PRESIDENT OF NOLLYWOOD, SHAME TO THE MARKETERS IN NOLLYWOOD, SHAME TO THE PRODUCTION MANAGER WHO TALK DOWN ON AN ARTIST CREDIBILITY OF GETTING WELL PAID FOR THEIR JOBs.

THIS WAS THE REASON WHY I LEFT (NEVER GOING BACK) AND I BELIEVE 30YEARS FROM NOW NOLLYWOOD WILL BE LIKE THE TOWN OF A WALKING DEAD.”