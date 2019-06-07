”NOW WE KNOW WHY HE WITHDREW FROM SENATE LEADERSHIP” -Nigerians React Following EFCC Withdrawal Fromfrom Goje’s ‘N25bn fraud’ case

by Eyitemi

Why I stepped down for lawan - Goje

Following the withdrawal of the alleged N25b case against the former governor of Gombe state, Alhaji Danjuma Goje, Nigerians have reacted.

Nigerians while reacting have linked the withdrawal of the case to the step down of the former governor from the Senate presidency race.

Reactions:

