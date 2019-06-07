”NOW WE KNOW WHY HE WITHDREW FROM SENATE LEADERSHIP” -Nigerians React Following EFCC Withdrawal Fromfrom Goje’s ‘N25bn fraud’ case

Following the withdrawal of the alleged N25b case against the former governor of Gombe state, Alhaji Danjuma Goje, Nigerians have reacted.

Nigerians while reacting have linked the withdrawal of the case to the step down of the former governor from the Senate presidency race.

Reactions:

That’s part of the deal that made him chicken out of the race for the Senate president — Vincent Igwebuike (@vinumeh) June 7, 2019

NOW WE KNOW WHY HE WITHDREW SENATE LEADERSHIP — 🇳🇬🇨🇦ALA OWERRI 🇺🇸🇬🇭 (@NjokuEustace) June 7, 2019

Goje met Mr integrity yesterday and stepped down for Lawan thereafter. 😌https://t.co/a9idhPGDHd — The African Analyst (@AfrikaAnalyst) June 7, 2019

That’s what happens when you align with the oga at the top. Fighting corruption just entered the ‘next level’. #Lifeless — Joel Agho (@JoelAgho) June 7, 2019

