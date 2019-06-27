Nse Ikpe reveals her greatest fear

by Valerie Oke

I have always hard a phobia for blood - Nse Kpe

Popular Nollywood actress,  Nse Ikpe has made a revelation of her greatest fear and how she has managed to face it.

The amiable actress took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to share a photo of her upcoming movie, ASongFromTheDark, saying that she always had a phobia for blood.

She revealed that before now, she couldn’t watch horror films without be scared but in her latest movie she acts in one.

She said: I always had a kind of phobia for blood and I couldn’t watch horror films without being so scared. Look who’s acting in one now. 🤭☻

This is how you face your fears.

Tags from the story
Actor, Movie, nollywood, Nse Ikpe

You may also like

Robin Thicke’s girlfriend April Love shows off her baby bump

10 Stunning Photos of Henrietta Kosoko in Her Fifties

Alicia Keys grabs Amnesty `ambassador of conscience’ award

Banky W Hails Wizkid, Calls Him Superstar

‘Why are we cursed with such comedians as leaders?’ – Omokri Slams Audu Ogbe

Ex-BBNaija star, Uriel flaunts her curvaceous body in hot bikini photos

Davido, Olamide, Mayorkun win big at 2017 NEA Awards | Full List of Winners

Nigerian lady recounts how Okada man saved her from walking unclad

Good Times For Nollywood As Yet Another Face Features On CNN Inside Africa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *