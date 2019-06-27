Nse Ikpe reveals her greatest fear

Popular Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe has made a revelation of her greatest fear and how she has managed to face it.

The amiable actress took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to share a photo of her upcoming movie, ASongFromTheDark, saying that she always had a phobia for blood.

She revealed that before now, she couldn’t watch horror films without be scared but in her latest movie she acts in one.

She said: I always had a kind of phobia for blood and I couldn’t watch horror films without being so scared. Look who’s acting in one now. 🤭☻

This is how you face your fears.