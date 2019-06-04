Oby Ezekwesili’s reaction to Abacha’s latest loot discovery is too funny

by Valerie Oke

A former presidential candidate and minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has reacted to recent reports about the more than $267 million traced to the late Nigerian head of state, General Sani Abacha.

The discovery of the funds which has been seized from a British Virgin Islands firm and paid into government coffers in Jersey, has said a hot conversation on social media.

Ezewesili was one of the Nigerians who have reacted to yet another looted sum traced to the former military head of state.

Reacting to the news, she bursts into a second by Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, “God win”.

She wrote: Nigeria must be singing out loud, right now:

I don get alert.

God Win
Them been wan fall my hand but God Win
I say anything them do
Na God win ona
God win ona God win o
Anything them do na God Win ona God win ona God win o
I don change my name to God
Win.
#MoneyFromBeyond

 

 

 
