''Of All The Problems Confronting Nigeria, Yours Is Being Addressed As First Lady'' - Nigerians Reply Aisha Buhari For Dropping Wife Of President Title

Following the declaration by Aisha Buhari that she has dropped the wife of the president title and wishes to be addressed as the ”first lady” from not on, Nigerians have reacted.

Nigerians while reacting have fired heavy shots at her with some saying she is done with the deception game.

What Nigerians are saying:

Issues facing Nigeria:Terrorism, insecurity, bad economy, loomin recession, unprecedented poverty, injustice, fraudsters, poor education, bad government policies e.t.c. Issues important to Aisha Buhari: U keep calling me “wife of d president” instead of “first lady” — Bearly 😋 (@grizzly_bean) June 14, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

First Lady Aisha Buhari… Sebi your husband failed during his first tenure because you were called Wife of the President? — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) June 14, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The deceived can now see the real colour — SULE ISAAC (@Isaacsule91) June 14, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We are expecting more reversal of all the deceptive promises they made to clinch power in 2015. — Ikechukwu (@Ikechuk94121508) June 14, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js