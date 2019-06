Nigerian dancehall singer Timaya also known as “Papichulo” is definitely living his life has made his mark in the entertainment industry.

Well, the singer shared today on an Instagram page that he is on his way to America today just to get his phone charged.

The amazing singer also shared a picture of himself which depicts that he was in an airport on his way out of the county.

See photo below;

What he posted:

View this post on Instagram Off to AMERICA to charge my phone.🤣🤣🤣 CULTUREFEST DMV🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by PAPICHULO (@timayatimaya) on Jun 7, 2019, at 1:49 am PDT

//www.instagram.com/embed.js