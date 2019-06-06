Okorocha: I handed over a brand new govt house to Ihedioha with ultra-modern structures, unlike the ghetto the PDP administrations operated from for 12 years

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has said that he handed over a brand new govt house to with ultra-modern structures, to the new governor, unlike the ghetto the PDP administrations operated from for 12 years

Okorocha also added that the new governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, saying the governor has no programme for Imo people, but out to squander the N42.5 billion he(Okorocha), left in the state government’s coffers.

The ex governor made this known in a statement by Sam Onwuemeodo, his Special Adviser on Media.

The statement read thus: “On Tuesday, June 4, Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State said his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha operated from a bush bar in Government House, which he said was an eyesore and that is the reason he has decided to operate from outside at the moment.

“He had earlier described the entire Government House as a decayed place. From all indications, Chief Ihedioha has no programme for Imo people. He appears stranded since May 29, when he took over. That is why he has never made any policy statement or any comment associated with governance.

“He has been threatening fire and brimstone and trying to incite Imo people against Okorocha, but has met a brick wall.”

“He has come with the known Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, style of giving flimsy excuses as a prelude to wasteful expenditures

“The Government House Chief Ihedioha is labouring in vain to run down is the same one of note including front row media practitioners in the country had visited at one time or the other and made their complimentary remarks. It is the same Government House most Imo people have also been to.

“We want to say again that the Government House Okorocha handed over to Governor Ihedioha was brand new with ultra-modern structures, unlike the ghetto the PDP administrations had operated from for 12 years.

Adding that “he is also fond of saying ‘I will do this I will do that’. The government is not his private property. He should be advised on certain democratic ethos.”