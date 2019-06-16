Olakunle Churchill’s father’s day message is a must read

by Temitope Alabi

The only condition that will make me take Churchill back - Tonto DikehOlakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to wish himself a happy father’s day.

The businessman, took to his social media page to pen this message which reads thus;

Average fathers have patience. Good fathers have more patience. Great fathers have an ocean of patience. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers in the world including me’.

Churchill has been in the news for a while now following his ex-wife Tonto’s explosive interview accusing him of being fetish and fraudster.

Tonto also claimed Olakunleis terrible in bed, saying he lasts barely 40 seconds during sexual intercourse.
Tags from the story
Olakunle Churchill

