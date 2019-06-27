Omawunmi Shares How She Gets Inspiration About Her Songs

Nigerian singer, Omawunmi, has revealed how she gets inspiration for how amazing songwriting skills.

According to the singer who made this revelation while fielding questions from her fans during a question and answer session on her Twitter handle, she said she draws inspiration from life stories, feel-good stories or stories that evoke emotion.

She, however, added that she does not write her songs alone at times.

Her revelation came in response to a follower’s questions.

.@Omawumi your songwriting skill is breathtaking… What inspires your lyrics when you write your music? #MdundoTwitterview #InHerFeelings

A lot of things, I draw inspiration from life stories, feel-good stories or stories that evoke emotion but sometimes I don’t write alone o! #mdundotwitterview #INHERFEELINGS https://t.co/On28lsaqIC

