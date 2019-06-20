Omo-Agege appoints The Nation Newspaper editor as as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

by Verity

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Thursday named Yomi Odunuga as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Odunuga, was an editor and Bureau Chief of The Nation Newspaper in Abuja before his appointment.

This appointment was announced in a letter personally signed by the Omo-Agege and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Mr Efe Duku, a Senior Legislative Aide in his office.

The Deputy Senate President also appointed Otive Igbuzor as Chief of Staff, while Ms Lara Owoeye-Wise was appointed as Senior Special Assistant on Electronic and New Media.
