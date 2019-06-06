Omokri on AIT Shutdown: Because people like Kumuyi failed to talk

by Valerie Oke

Ever since Pastor William Kumuyi’s sermon last Sunday urging people not to attack the leaders including President Muhammadu Buhari, many Nigerians have continued to throw jabs at him.

One of those who still haven’t let go of the content of Kumuyi’s sermon, is a former presidential side, Reno Omokri.

According to Omokri, while the reaction to NBC’s indefinite shutdown of both Raypower and AIT, over unethical conduct, this happened because “men of God”, like the Deeper Life Church, general Superintendent refused to speak up.

He said rather than speak, Kumuyi has asked people who want to speak not to “attack those who attack our liberty”.

Speaking via Twitter on Thursday, the former aide said: This act of aggression against @AIT_Online is only possible because men of God, Like Pastor Kumuyi, refuse to speak and instead ask those who will speak not to “attack” a government that attacks our liberty. That is how they kept quiet under Abacha #ReturnToDictatorshipinNigeria
