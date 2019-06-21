Omokri reacts to allegations he is using the #FreeLeahSharibu campaign to enrich himself

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and foremost campaigner of #freeLeahSharibu had been accused by some Nigerian social media users of using the campaign to enrich himself.

Omokri was accused of taking grants and funds which are proceeds of the campaign for himself, in the guise of activism.

However, hours after the accusations, Omokri has taken to Twitter to set the record straight, dismissing the claims as false accusations.

What he said

I am currently enjoying the time of my life in Ethiopia and I am too BLESSED to be STRESSED by the DISTRESSED. I started the #FreeLeahSharibu movement and I‘ve not and will not make money from it. I wrote a book on Leah Sharibu and gave ALL the money to her mum.

I use my own money to make #FreeLeahSharibu T-Shirts and I sold them to the public and asked buyers to pay the money DIRECTLY to Leah’s father’s account. If there is anyone who has paid me money in public or secret, then be bold enough to EXPOSE me.

I have NOT collected money from any CHARITY or FOUNDATION. Why would I? MONEY is not my PROBLEM. My PROBLEM is how to INVEST and SPEND the money I made LEGALLY from my Number One Bestseller. God APPOINTED me. My haters can’t UNDART or DISAPPOINT me.

Because of the #FreeLeahSharibu movement, I I have been to 27 countries in 2019 (so far) with MY OWN MONEY. I have met and convinced world leaders, including @BorisJohnson, and pop stars, including Shalamar, to wear the Free Leah T-Shirts ON MY OWN DIME.

I went to Mount Everest because of #FreeLeahSharibu and made the movement go global. My money and my money alone is driving the movement. I have not collected a DIME from any local or international agency. If you have proof to the contrary, EXPOSE me.