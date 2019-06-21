Omokri reacts to allegations he is using the #FreeLeahSharibu campaign to enrich himself

by Verity

Omokri reacts to allegations he is using the #FreeLeahSharibu campaign to enrich himself

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and foremost campaigner of #freeLeahSharibu had been accused by some Nigerian social media users of using the campaign to enrich himself.

Omokri was accused of taking grants and funds which are proceeds of the campaign for himself, in the guise of activism.

However, hours after the accusations, Omokri has taken to Twitter to set the record straight, dismissing the claims as false accusations.

What he said

I am currently enjoying the time of my life in Ethiopia and I am too BLESSED to be STRESSED by the DISTRESSED. I started the #FreeLeahSharibu movement and I‘ve not and will not make money from it. I wrote a book on Leah Sharibu and gave ALL the money to her mum.

I use my own money to make #FreeLeahSharibu T-Shirts and I sold them to the public and asked buyers to pay the money DIRECTLY to Leah’s father’s account. If there is anyone who has paid me money in public or secret, then be bold enough to EXPOSE me.

I have NOT collected money from any CHARITY or FOUNDATION. Why would I? MONEY is not my PROBLEM. My PROBLEM is how to INVEST and SPEND the money I made LEGALLY from my Number One Bestseller. God APPOINTED me. My haters can’t UNDART or DISAPPOINT me.

Because of the #FreeLeahSharibu movement, I I have been to 27 countries in 2019 (so far) with MY OWN MONEY. I have met and convinced world leaders, including @BorisJohnson, and pop stars, including Shalamar, to wear the Free Leah T-Shirts ON MY OWN DIME.

I went to Mount Everest because of #FreeLeahSharibu and made the movement go global. My money and my money alone is driving the movement. I have not collected a DIME from any local or international agency. If you have proof to the contrary, EXPOSE me.
Tags from the story
#FreeLeahSharibu, Leah Sharibu, Omokri

You may also like

Four More Bomb Attacks To Hit The FCT, Abuja Prophet Warns

#NigeriaDecides2019: Wedding party actress, Ireti Doyle shades ‘middle class’ people, who didn’t vote

PDP drags Buhari to court over alleged N14tr fraud

BREAKING NEWS: Court orders INEC to grant PDP, PDM access to election materials

Petroleum Ministry to lose $8 billion

Presidency Lists Achievements Of President Buhari In Last Six Months

President Buhari celebrates Oshiomole as an icon of democracy

8th Senate Valedictory: Saraki finally speaks as 8th Senate comes to a close

‘And Your defeat will be long lived’ – Nigerians Blast Saraki For the Comments on APC

Reps Slam Okonjo-Iweala For Grandstanding Over 50 Questions

Akinwumi Ambode officially changes Twitter bio to "former governor of Lagos"

Lagosians Showoff development in their state [see pictures]

Nigerian lady lists her achievements ahead of her 30th birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *