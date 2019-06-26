Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates daughter who just bagged two degrees at the age of 19

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade is today celebrating one of her kids who just bagged her second degree.

The Nollywood actress has taken to social media to gush about her 3rd child, Mimi, who has bagged two degrees at the age of 19

Omotola wrote; ‘please join me as I celebrate my Twinny who just Graduated! 2 Degrees! Associate of Art in Merchandise Product Development and A Bachelors of Science in Business Management’.

Both by the age of 19, Captain who was scheduled to be with her couldn’t make it as his simulator dragged and he was stuck in SA. However, the family was Ably represented by Michael Ekeindeand our loving friends. Thank you Irene, Clotilde, Everyone and Congrats Mimi… I cant wait to see where Next your journey takes you. Love you loads