Omotola Jalade’s Second Daughter, Meraiah Bags Two University degrees In One Month

Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade’s second daughter has successfully copped another university degree studies once again.

Recall, the 19-year-old recently bagged a degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles on the 24th of June, 2019. Her mother who took to Instagram to congratulate her as she graduated with two degrees.

Apparently, her parents couldn’t make the trip to Los Angeles but they revealed that they were represented by her last child, Michael.

Omotola Jalade, who revealed that her second daughter graduated with two degrees, wrote;

“It’s Raining blessings!!!

I have seen the lord’s goodness…please join me as I celebrate. My Twinny @miiimiii_e just Graduated!!!. 2 Degrees ! Associate of Art in Merchandise Product Development and A Bachelors of Science in Business Management. Both by the age of 19 !!! #Capt who was scheduled to be with her couldn’t make it as date for his simulator dragged and he was stuck in SA.

However, the family was Ably represented by @michael_ekeinde and our loving friends. Thank you Irene, Clotilde, Everyone and Congrats Mimi… I cant wait to see where Next your journey takes you. Love you loads “

See full post below: