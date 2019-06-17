On Buhari’s condolence message to Boko Haram viewing center victims: They need action, not your commiseration – Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has taken yet another swipe at president Muhammadu Buhari over his condolence message to the families of the victims of Sunday’s suicide bombing attack in Borno.

The President in a statement on Monday assured that all perpetrators will be brought to book.

He said: I commiserate with the families of the victims of yesterday’s Viewing Center bomb blasts in Mandarari, Konduga LGA of Borno State. My deepest condolences to all those affected.

We will ensure that the perpetrators are found and brought to justice, and we will also continue to give our law enforcement agencies all the support and resources they require to prevent these attacks and keep our communities safe, the president added.

Omokri in his reaction told the president that the people of Borno do not need his commiseration but rather they need action.

The former presidential aide accused the president of going to Qatar to “lie that Boko Haram was defeated.” According to him, the president lied to those who “could have helped us defeat Boko Haram.

He tweeted on Monday night thus: Dear General Buhari,

Borno people don’t need COMMISERATION. They need ACTION. Last month, you went to Qatar to LIE that Boko Haram was DEFEATED. These are people that could have helped us defeat Boko Haram. But you LIED to look good to them