by Valerie Oke

 

On kneeling to greet Buhari: Omo-Agege just fulfilling his deep-seated slave destiny - Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has described the way in which the new Deputy Senate president, knelt down to greet President Muhammadu Buhari as fulfulling his “deep seated slave destiny.”

According to Omokri, Omo-Agege represents Delta Central senatorial district, and one of the towns in his constituency is Escravos.

Escravos, according to google is a Portuguese word meaning slave, therefore the senator was only fulfilling his deep seated “escravos” destiny.

He wrote: Don’t blame Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. He is the Senator representing Delta Central. One of the towns in his constituency is Escravos. Google that word. It is a Portuguese word meaning SLAVE. The man is just fulfilling his deep seated Escravos destiny.
