One reason you shouldn’t go ahead with your wedding – Apostle Suleiman

General overseer of the Omega Fire ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has advised people to shift a wedding, if funds required for preparation are not forthcoming.

The cleric while speaking via a tweet on Thursday said it may be a sign that one shouldn’t go ahead with it or a battle between the prospective couple.

The cleric therefore advised that one must be sure of which situation it is, and apply caution or patience.

He tweeted: If you have fixed a wedding date and the expected funds aren’t forth coming, shift the wedding. It may be a sign not to go ahead or a battle against you both..know which it is and apply caution or patience..