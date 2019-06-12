''Oshoala has the pace of Aubameyang, finishing of Lacazatte and the first touch of Lukaku'' Nigerians Say After She Put The Game To Bed

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to hail Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, following her impressive goal which wraps up the game during the clash with South Korea during their second group stage match at the ongoing FIFA World cup tournament holding in Poland.

Nigerians while reacting have hailed her for her impressive pace which led to the second goal.

Reactions below:

Man Utd need to sign this Oshoala as their top striker and sell Lukaku on a free transfer deal#NGAKOR pic.twitter.com/Wl24rFRNIt — Blazing iMax 🔥 (@official_maxwin) June 12, 2019

Lukaku needs to take a crash course under Oshoala https://t.co/6akAp3dCtq — EMMANUEL MADUNEME (@E_Maduneme) June 12, 2019

Oshoala has the pace of aubameyang, finishing of lacazatte and first touch of lukaku #NGAKOR — Marvellous (@literallymarvel) June 12, 2019

Asisat Oshoala is the Woman of the match. congratulations #NGAKOR pic.twitter.com/1nJxIDkdM0 — Birdiefootball (@birdiefootball) June 12, 2019

