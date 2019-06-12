”Oshoala has the pace of Aubameyang, finishing of Lacazatte and the first touch of Lukaku” Nigerians Say After She Put The Game To Bed

by Eyitemi

''Oshoala has the pace of Aubameyang, finishing of Lacazatte and the first touch of Lukaku'' Nigerians Say After She Put The Game To Bed

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to hail Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, following her impressive goal which wraps up the game during the clash with South Korea during their second group stage match at the ongoing FIFA World cup tournament holding in Poland.

Nigerians while reacting have hailed her for her impressive pace which led to the second goal.
Reactions below:

