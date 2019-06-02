Osun State Poly Under Fire As Students Vandalize Medical Center

The deceased student identified as Aminu Hammed an Applied Chemistry student, HND 1 had slumped previous day after his exams and was rushed to the hospital for treatment, it was, however, alleged that the school medical centre didn’t give adequate attention to the boy as he was moved to a private hospital in Iree where he died a few hours later

This provoked the students on campus as they took to the school to protest and subsequently turning into violent vandalism of the medical centre

The statement released by the school expressed deep shock over the death of the student.

“He slumped shortly after taking his examination in the hall and was immediately rushed to the school clinic. Our medical personnel were on duty and they made efforts to resuscitate him. “He was later taken to another hospital in the school ambulance but we lost him in that hospital. He was a Muslim and was observing the Ramadan “He was buried on Friday evening in his hometown, Obaagun, a community close to Iree. We sympathise with his family and we pray to God to console them.”

Meanwhile, following the death of the student, the management of the polytechnic postponed indefinitely all examinations slated for Saturday.

A statement by Public Relations Officer.