OSUN2019: Supreme Court To Make Final Verdict By July 5th

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has fixed July 5th to deliver the final judgement for the governorship election in Osun State by an appeal filed by the People Democratic Party PDP candidate Senator Ademola Adeleke.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), The All Progressive Congress candidate Governor Gboyega Oyetola was pronounced the winner of the 2018 governorship election.

Months later the Election Petition Tribunal gave victory to Adeleke. Then in May, the Court of Appeal favoured Oyetola.

The final verdict on the election will be judged by the apex court in the country supreme court on the 5th of July.