#OSUN2019: Supreme Court To Make Final Verdict By July 5th

by Olabanji

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has fixed July 5th to deliver the final judgement for the governorship election in Osun State by an appeal filed by the People Democratic Party PDP candidate Senator Ademola Adeleke.

READ MORE : [See Photo]: Bobrisky Breaks The Internet with Jaw-dropping Photos

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), The All Progressive Congress candidate Governor Gboyega Oyetola was pronounced the winner of the 2018 governorship election.

Months later the Election Petition Tribunal gave victory to Adeleke. Then in May, the Court of Appeal favoured Oyetola.

The final verdict on the election will be judged by the apex court in the country supreme court on the 5th of July.
Tags from the story
Osun State governorship

You may also like

Today in Nigerian/African History; 4th May

PDP Will Win In Kano – Shekarau

“Liverpool is a team worth supporting” – Korede Bello

2019: Bishop Oyedepo’s alignment with Atiku, sparks national debate

Breaking!!!Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus Dumped Out Of The Coppa Italia

Nigerian Student Shot Dead While Dancing At Her Graduation Party | Photo

5 Things You Must Do Before 2017 Ends

5 Things You Must Do Before 2017 Ends

“University of Ilorin has become a terrorist organization” — ASUU

Dayo ‘D1’ Adeneye & Wife Celebrate 17 Years Together

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *