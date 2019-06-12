‘Our Educational System Is Faulty’ – Simi Reveals

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has responded to the question of popular social media activist Segalink about failure being seeing as a culture in Nigeria.

The singer questioned the current educational system as she said the current method of education is faulty.

Simi said people were raised with different strengths but were made to believe only certain talents or career paths can bring success.

Also Read: “I Was Raped At Age 14” – Comedian, Calabar Chic Narrates Experience As She Celebrates Birthday

She wrote:

I feel like the current method of education is faulty. Ppl have different strengths – but we were raised to believe only certain talents or career paths can bring you success. So we see a lot of potential and ideas dying cos they were born to the right ppl in the wrong climate.