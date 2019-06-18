Over 2000 persons displaced by bandits in Niger state, refuse plea from their governor to go back home

Pleas of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to the people of Shiroro community in Niger State to return to their villages, have fallen on deaf ears.

The over 2,000 villagers fled their villages in Shiroro after bandits’ attack that claimed the lives 7 people and left many more injured.

The governor had on Monday visited the displaced persons, pleading with them to return to their villages with the assurance that the security situation is being improved upon and that lives and properties will be well protected.

The residents told the governor that they do not plan to experience again the ugly incident that left many of their people dead.

“There was no security in the communities when the attacks were made. We are not ready to pass through another incident of bandits’ attack,” a spokesperson for the villagers, Danjuma Tanko, said.

Abdullahi Tanko Zumba, acting Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), said there were currently 2,004 persons in the IDP camp in Erena.

Speaking after his visit to the villagers, Bello said, “I have spoken to a few of them and I understand their fear. They are scared to go back home and I do not blame them. I do not blame them for being scared but I think we have sent enough troops to these communities to provide adequate security for the time being.

“We are doing our best to make sure they go back home as we look at the comprehensive plan for providing more security. We will beef up security in the contiguous areas. Unfortunately, access to these areas is almost impossible because it is mostly mashy and rocky but we have been able to send security personnel there so that the local people can go back to their various homes.”