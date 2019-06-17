Pastor Who Predicted Buhari’s Victory, Writes Him, Shares Why God Is Not Happy With Him

by Valerie Oke

Popular cleric, Godfrey Gbujie, has written a letter to President Mubammadu Buhari wherein he told him that God is not happy with the conduct of the last general election.

The cleric who is more popular for predicting Buhari’s victory during the 2015 presidential election said God is not happy with the oppression, social injustice, kleptocracy, financial corruption, violence, and blood spilling in the country.

In his words;

“The God of heaven and earth is not amused but disgusted at the conduct of the general election which is a mockery of fair play and justice, ”

“The holy watchers of heaven shrug at the rapidly rising wherein officially condoned oppression, social injustice, kleptocracy, financial corruption, violence and blood spilling reigning in the country.”
