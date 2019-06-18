‘Pay me my millions’- Tiwa Savage threatens to out companies owing her

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has taken to social media to warn some companies owing her.

According to the mom of one, these companies are owing her millions and better pay up before she calls them out on social media.

Tiwa took to her Instastories to write;

I might have to call out these companies that owe me millions. If you no get say you no get….no dey use style yan something else. I know how much revenue my brand has generated your brand, don’t even try it. You better SAN WO OLU…na we get Lagos. Check the contract.

See screenshot below;