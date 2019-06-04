People who think Nigeria is full of scammers haven’t experienced America – Stella Damasus

by Valerie Oke

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has said that people who think that Nigeria is filled to the brim with scammers haven’t experienced America.

The actress who left Nigeria some years back to settle in America has said that she gets at least 8 scam calls every day in America.

Damasus who spoke via Twitter on Tuesday evening advised people to be careful who they give their personal information to.

Her words: People think Nigeria is filled with scammers right? They have not experienced America. I get more than 8 scam calls daily in this country and their methods are high tech. Pls, be careful with who you give info to. #ScamAlert #fraud #America
