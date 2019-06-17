Perpetrators will be brought to book!!! Buhari says as he condoles with families of the victims of Sunday’s Viewing Center bomb blasts in Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolence to the families of the victims of Sunday’s Viewing Center bomb blasts in Mandarari, Konduga LGA of Borno State.

Buhari in a statement extended his deepest condolences to all those affected by the Boko Haram suicide bombing attack, saying that all will be done to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

I commiserate with the families of the victims of yesterday’s Viewing Center bomb blasts in Mandarari, Konduga LGA of Borno State. My deepest condolences to all those affected.

We will ensure that the perpetrators are found and brought to justice, and we will also continue to give our law enforcement agencies all the support and resources they require to prevent these attacks and keep our communities safe.

Condolences also to the families of the victims of the killings and destruction of property in Sokoto and Zamfara States. We are taking this issue of the infiltration of bandits very seriously, and, more than ever before we’re collaborating with the State Governments.

In recent times we have established new Forward Operating Bases in vulnerable communities. We’re now set to launch more FOBs. We will scale up military operations while the States support with logistics and local intelligence. Together we will defeat these bandits and criminals.