Peruzzi Latest Music Video ‘Majesty’ Becomes The No.1 Trending Video On Youtube

by Amaka

Popular Nigeria singer and DMW act, Peruzzi recently released the visuals to his hit single”Majesty” produced by Speroach Beatz and it is now the number 1 trending video on YouTube.

Peruzzi

ALSO READ: [VIDEO] DJ Cuppy Steps Out Wearing Cement Backo Bags As Footwear

The video which features Big Brother Nigeria superstar, Cee-C as a beautiful bride, has earned the attraction of many prompting them to watch the video. It also stars Gbenga Titiloye and Larry Gaaga.

The video was directed by DMW cinematographer, Dammy Twitch.

Peruzzi took to his Twitter page to announce the exciting news today, June 22, 2019.

See full post below:
Tags from the story
Cee-C, Peruzzi

You may also like

“It Is About The Demand” – Sound Sultan On Why “Pon Pon” Sound Is Reigning

Delta community closes down church after pastor and members "swept" out evil in the land

Nigerian Governor Mock Pastors Who Predicted He Would Lose Election

Actress Bukola Adeeyo shares adorable photo with her daughter

Sex Doll Programmed To Turn Down Sex If She’s “Not In The Mood”

Why IK Ogbonna Won’t Be Wearing Designer Brands Anymore

Question Of The Day: Would You Date A Man Who Earns Less Money Than You?

Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli Celebrates Her Son On Instagram As He Marks His Birthday

Old Age: Singer Mariah Carey in hospital after dislocating shoulder in video shoot

Ivie Okujaye-Egboh Debuts Pregnant Look

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *