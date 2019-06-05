Peruzzi Or Victor AD, Who Bs better? – Nigerians engage in heated debate

Twitter NG is engaging in a heated debate on whom is more talented between singers Victor AD and Peruzzi.

While some are of the opinion that Peruzzi is the one with the most talent, others are seriously arguing Victor AD is more talented.

Checkout more comments below and tell us what you think about this debate;

I want to know if it’s my taste in Music that’s bad or a lot of people are actually tripping.

Who is a better artiste between Victor AD and Perruzi? — Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) June 5, 2019

They are both trash but Victor Ad is better https://t.co/qbDZ1tk3dd — Black Excellency 🇳🇬 (@ebunjasper96) June 5, 2019

Peruzzi is overrated, anybody that says Peruzzi is better than Victor Ad is an ode — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ (@tolutezzy_) June 5, 2019

I owe you a night stand for saying the truth. Victor AD is obviously better. DM me for appointment 😂🤗 https://t.co/XUpgwX08jH — Queen of Lagos👸 (@quining_) June 5, 2019

I don't usually engage myself on Twitter argument. But your MCM Royz is saying trash. Victor Ad vs Perruzzzi? Who does that? — Tolu (@thisistolu) June 5, 2019

Imagine this guy saying Peruzzi is better than Victor AD…can you imagine 🤧 — Queen of Lagos👸 (@quining_) June 5, 2019

I personally prefer Victor AD compared to Peruzzi. “Wetin we gain” is up there with the evergreen songs! — Stephen Omitoki (@sploofeek) June 5, 2019

I am sorry bro, you need medical attention urgently. Remove dmw from peruzzi , weytin remain? Oh I can see you're looooooooosing control 😂😂 Omo Asé. Go check out Victor Ad's new video. Clean and brighter than peruzzi's career https://t.co/e2t9u4eFn4 https://t.co/N0jyaPSMSt — Tolu (@thisistolu) June 5, 2019

Dreylo you don fuck up. Who sabi Peruzzi for street? If not for OBO. Victor AD over him abeg https://t.co/fntC7yydc8 — M☆nkind||Eleniy☆n (@tweetmankind) June 5, 2019

Yen yen yen.. Victor Ad only needed to feature with Davido once. Your Peruzzi can’t do 2 songs without featuring Davido 😂 https://t.co/Tymel8rRLQ — Samuel George | Omo Iya Eleja (@motivatedgeorge) June 5, 2019

Someone just said Victor AD is better than Peruzzi Is everything alright with you?? Have you eaten today? You are mad infact!!!! — Damilola🥀 (@damiadeniji) June 5, 2019