Peruzzi Or Victor AD, Who Bs better? – Nigerians engage in heated debate

by Temitope Alabi

Twitter NG is engaging in a heated debate on whom is more talented between singers Victor AD and Peruzzi.

While some are of the opinion that Peruzzi is the one with the most talent, others are seriously arguing Victor AD is more talented.

Checkout more comments below and tell us what you think about this debate;

https://twitter.com/Drey_Lo/status/1136296240961003521

 
