Peruzzi’s Boss, Davido, Reacts To Assault On Social Media Influencer, Pamilerin

by Eyitemi

Peruzzi's Boss, Davido, Reacts To Assault On Social Media Influencer, Pamilerin

Following the assault on a social media influencer, Pamilerin, by DMW record label singer, Peruzzi, his Record label owner, Davido, has reacted.

Davido who spoke via his Twitter handle asked the influencer for forgiveness on behalf Peruzzi before going on to condemn the action of the singer.

His words:

I apologize to you @thepamilerin on behalf of my Brother and Artist @Peruzzi_VIBES he was wrong for putting his hands on you but people need to realize that we Artist are human beings and we see everything! You said some harsh words to my brother and sometimes this thing dey pain!

What he tweeted:
Tags from the story
Davido, DMW, Pamilerin, Peruzzi

You may also like

‘I Can Get Any Man I Want’- Cardi B Addresses Those Offset Cheating Rumors

I am always in charge during s*x – Joselyn Dumas

Kanye West under fire for supporting R.Kelly’s music

Kanye West under fire for supporting R.Kelly’s music

Beyonce Pays Homage to the Yoruba Goddess of Water, “Yemoja”, in New Poem to Her Unborn Twins

Mercy Johnson came out to slay at a wedding

North Koreans celebrate latest missile test

FG to reveal account details of IPOB sponsors to French authorities

Topshop tycoon Sir Philip Green welcomes his daughter’s beau Jeremy Meeks into the family

Tonto Dikeh Mourn The Death Of Her Puppies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *