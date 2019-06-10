Peruzzi’s Boss, Davido, Reacts To Assault On Social Media Influencer, Pamilerin

Following the assault on a social media influencer, Pamilerin, by DMW record label singer, Peruzzi, his Record label owner, Davido, has reacted.

Davido who spoke via his Twitter handle asked the influencer for forgiveness on behalf Peruzzi before going on to condemn the action of the singer.

His words:

I apologize to you @thepamilerin on behalf of my Brother and Artist @Peruzzi_VIBES he was wrong for putting his hands on you but people need to realize that we Artist are human beings and we see everything! You said some harsh words to my brother and sometimes this thing dey pain!

