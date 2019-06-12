[PHOTO]: A 17-Years-Old Girl Named Mary Abang Has Been Declared Missing In Iyana Ipaja

by Olabanji

A Twitter user named @__munalisa has shared a tweet about a missing girl identified as Mary Abang who was last seen on Friday, June 7th.

a

The Twitter user stated the teenager, Mary Abang has been declared missing as she was last seen in Iyana Ipaja market on Friday, she wrote on her  tweet

‘Please help us find Mary Abang, she’s been missing since Friday and was last seen at Iyana Ipaja Market. If you have any helpful information please contact her sister Hannah on 08145520432. Please retweet this message if it finds you, she’s only 17years old.

https://twitter.com/__munalisa/status/1138556985337683973

Anyone with useful information on how she can be found should please contact the nearest police station.

ALSO READ: “President Buhari Engineered Omo-Agege Victory as The New Deputy Speaker” – Social Commentator, Reno Omokri claims
Tags from the story
missing girl

You may also like

Ogun State Government Opens Donation Account For Mother Of Triplets Whose Husband Absconded

Army Recover Uniforms, Guns Belonging To Slain Policemen During Rivers Rerun

Abuja High Court Stops Soludo

Boko Haram Suspects: Mbu Missing As Jigawa Lawmakers Storm Rivers To Secure ‘Traders’ Release

Gov Ajimobi Approves N800m For Payment Of Pensioners

Tallest Christmas Tree In West Africa Lit In Lagos

Jonathan Recommends NIMET’s Weather Report For MDAs

Muslims Against Terror Rejects Amnesty For Boko Haram

JTF Attack Terrorist Hideout in Yobe, Kill Four, Arrest Four

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *