[PHOTO]: A 17-Years-Old Girl Named Mary Abang Has Been Declared Missing In Iyana Ipaja

A Twitter user named @__munalisa has shared a tweet about a missing girl identified as Mary Abang who was last seen on Friday, June 7th.

The Twitter user stated the teenager, Mary Abang has been declared missing as she was last seen in Iyana Ipaja market on Friday, she wrote on her tweet

‘‘Please help us find Mary Abang, she’s been missing since Friday and was last seen at Iyana Ipaja Market. If you have any helpful information please contact her sister Hannah on 08145520432. Please retweet this message if it finds you, she’s only 17years old. https://twitter.com/__munalisa/status/1138556985337683973

Anyone with useful information on how she can be found should please contact the nearest police station.

