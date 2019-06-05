[Photo]: Actress Ufuoma McDermott leaves many speechless with her bikini body

by Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott needs little or no introduction in the movie world.

The stunning actress and mom of two got jaw dropping when she took to her Instagram page to release a stunning photo of herself rocking a bikini.

Ufuoma did a good job showing off just how flawless her physique is, rocking a sexy black two-piece bikini as she posed in the waters. She finished off the sexy look with dark shades.

The actress who is currently in Dubai filming alongside some of her colleagues to include Uche Jombo, Chigul, Amongst others is for sure one beautiful woman.

 
Tags from the story
Ufuoma Mcdermott

You may also like

“My Songs Do Not Encourage People To Do Bad Things” – 9ice

Comedian AY Speaks On BON Award Controversy

Comedian AY Speaks On BON Award Controversy

#BBNaija: Miracle’s Family Releases Official Statement Over His Relationship Outside

Marriage was a turning point in my life – Emeka Okoro

Tanzanian Beauty, Feza, Evicted From Big Brother House

Singer Is Going To Be A Strict Mum

Qatar 2022: Photos of the Stadiums to expect at the next FIFA world cup

Kanye West Rakes 7 Awards at the 2012 BET Hip Hop Awards

#BBNaija: Highlights from Day 76 in the Big Brother Naija house

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *