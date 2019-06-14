[Photo]: Bobrisky releases stunning new photo

by Temitope Alabi

[Photo]: Bobrisky releases stunning new photo

He sure does know how to grab attention.

Bobrisky had many jaws dropping after he released a stunning new image of himself looking like a new bride.

Rocking matching green traditional outfit complete with a headgear Bob oozed the aura of a new bride as he posed for his photo.

The photo is coming barely hours after he took to his social media page to cry out over the exorbitant price of servicing his Mercedes Benz.

According to the crossdresser, he was charged N90,000 to service the car but is not bothered as his baby is wealthy and can easily take care of the bill.
