[Photo]: Cardi B shares a photo of her swollen leg following aftermath of her plastic surgery

Rapper Cardi B has taken to social media to share a photo of her feet as she recovers from her last plastic surgery.
The rapper shared the photo as proof that she has some medical issues reason some of her shows were canceled.
‘Look how swollen my feet get every time I take flights my stomach gets even more puffy,’ the Bronx-born celeb wrote above the photo.
‘Reasons why my doctor told me to chill on shows cause my feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up NOT due to ticket sales.Stop fakin s*** f*** outta here .’