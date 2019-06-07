[Photo]: Comedian I Go Dye Gifts 9 Years Old Son Mansion

by Eyitemi

Popular Nigerian stand-up comedian, Fancis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye or I Go Die has announced that he is gifting his 9-year-old son a mansion as birthday gift.

The popular humor merchant made this known in an Instagram post today, June 7th.

