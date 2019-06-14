[PHOTO]: Comedian, Woli Arole Celebrates His Father With Whom He Shares A Striking Resemblance With

Nigerian Comedian, Woli Arole has taken to Instagram to celebrate his father with whom he shares a striking resemblance with.
The self acclaimed international stand-up comedian took to Instagram to celebrate his father, Chief Baiyegun who turned 79 today, June 14, 2019 with the caption;
“Happy birthday to my guy from way back, my friend, my GEE, my Daddy 🕺🕺🕺🕺. Chief Baiyegun. Your life, principles and values has been a guide to me. I celebrate you on your 79th birthday today. God keep you for us. Baba boxer, Baba Physio, Chief fun ra e. God bless you.”
See side by side photo of the father and son below: