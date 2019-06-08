Photo: Conductor Molests Lady By Touching Her V*gina In The Park

A Nigeria lady has taken to her Instagram page to share the story of how she was molested by a conductor at the park while trying to board a bus to her destination.
The lady shared the photo of the guy on her page and shared that she is on the look out for the guy.
What she posted:
This B*stard right here molested today. He touched me in my V*gina. Not my butt(he f*cking placed his hands on my V*gina or what do you call the frontal part of my privates?) I went for my monthly clearance at my local government in Onitsha and was on my way back to Asaba when this happened at the park at Upper Iweka. He was walking close towards me and as soon as he got close to me, he touched me. I gave him a very hot slap with my hands and slippers. I don’t deserve this. I feel raped, used and worse. Why? Why would you touch me without my consent? I was fully dressed in my Nysc uniform. Those boys always do this. I am beyond mortified typing this but I don’t have a choice but to say something. I’m scared, My Vjay doesn’t feel right. Something’s not right. Please, I need to find this man. I sought help at the army cantonment but he was gone by the time we got there. I am so mad and scared. @instablog9ja @tundeednut @famousblogng @datswasup @nysc_9ja @humanrightswatch