[Photo]: Dbanj acquires a brand new Rolls Royce for his birthday

Multi-award winning singer Dbanj is a year older today and has gotten himself a huge gift to celebrate.

The singer turns 39 today and to celebrate his birthday, acquired a brand new Rolls Royce.

Dbanj’s close friend and stylist Swanky Jerry, took to social media to wish the singer a happy birthday while also showing off the new ride.

He wrote;

DO IT BIG , DO IT RIGHT , DO IT WITH STYLE …… BIG CONGRATULATIONS @iambangalee ON YOUR NEW ROLLS ROYCE BIGGEST FISH …….. Na God do am for you bro … I tap into your blessing…… plus HAPPY BIRTHDAY I wish you long life and more prosperity in good health ….. Amen enjoy your day king

Dbanj took to the comment section of Swanky’s post and commented;

Chai Swanky! You don finally cast me . Anyways let the show Begin 2019 #WeAreVeryfew Osshheee! #perfectbirthdaygift #birthdaybehaviour #legend