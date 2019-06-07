[Photo]: Duncan Mighty releases first photo of his newborn

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty announced a few days ago that he and his wife Vivien had welcomed their third child.

Duncan had taken to Instagram to share the good news on accompanied by a video of him dancing. He captioned the post;

”MY WIFE HAS JUST GIVEN BIRTH. JOIN ME PRAISE GOD FOR … SUCCEED REIGN MIGHTY .. MOTHER AND CHILD SAFE.. GOD YOU ARE BIGGER THAN RELIGION YOU ARE YOU JESUS WENE MIGHTY..I WILL BOW FOR YOU ALONE ALL MY LIFE

The singer has now shared  a new photo of his new child named Reign and as expected she is just as cute as expected.

