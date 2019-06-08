[Photo]: Nigerian man retrieves his penis from bandits

A Nigerian man whose name was given as John Cine Wilcox is said to have confirmed the retrieval of his penis from bandits.

According to John, his manhood was stolen by some bandits in Lagos, but with the help of the Police, he was able to get his penis back.

Taking to social media, John wrote that immediately the bandits shook him, he felt an emptiness in his balls.

He said the men made an attempt to run off but they were apprehended by security men at a Wema Bank close to the scene of the incident.

I am on my way to police station with the help of Wema Bank security who called in men of SARS. A bike man and another cane to me shook my hand and immediately want to run away and I couldn’t feel my two balls again when I raised alarm.

He said the men were taken to a police station where they were tortured by the officers. In no time, the bandits made some incantations and his penis was returned to him

Thank God for Wema Bank securities and thank God to Ikota Police Station. while Police tortures them, they asked to pray and while they speak in strange language and touching me. My balls came back. What do I do to assure permanent return