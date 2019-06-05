[Photo]: Rapper Casper Nyovest goes completely naked in new photo

South African hip pop star, Cassper Nyovest has set tongues wagging on social media fater posting a very controversial image on there.

The ace rapper had taken to his instagram page to share a completely naked ohoto of hismelf showing off his fit physique.

The image which saw him posing in his birthday suit and a durag, saw the rapper smothering as he posed for his shot.

Although he did not post the full image, the body part he gave exclusive views to sure caused the intended commotion.

Thoughts on this guys?