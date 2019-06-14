[Photo]: Regina Daniels gushes over her husband Ned Nwoko

by Temitope Alabi

Barely hours after confirming that she is indeed married to Ned Nwoko, Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is out here flaunting her love for him.

The 20-year had taken to her YouTube page earlier today to finally confirm that she is indeed married to the 69-year-old billionaire. The video also saw her rocking a ring which is believed to be her wedding band.

Still cruising on her eventual confirmation, Regina who is the daughter of actress Rita Daniels, shared a photo of her man on social media with love emojis.

News began to fly around a couple of weeks ago that the young actress is married to Ned, a piece of news that was quick to turn into a hot topic.
Tags from the story
Regina Daniels

You may also like

Khloe Kardashian – “I’ll Always Love Lamar Odom”

Meghan Markle deletes all her social media accounts

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Honoured With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Will Smith Denies Wife, Jada Pinkett Over Her Call For Oscar Boycott

Check out Toni Tones’ fabulous princess look for the premiere of her movie ‘June’

DJ Cuppy Denies Rumors That She’s In Hot Romance With Obi Asika’s Nephew, Asa

I am battling clinical depression – Mocheddah

Fans React As Davido’s ‘Girlfriend, Chioma Squeezes Her B00bs In A Figure Hugging Net Dress (Photo)

BBNaija 2018: Why a relationship with Alex will not work – Tobi [VIDEO]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *