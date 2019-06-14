[Photo]: Regina Daniels gushes over her husband Ned Nwoko

Barely hours after confirming that she is indeed married to Ned Nwoko, Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is out here flaunting her love for him.

The 20-year had taken to her YouTube page earlier today to finally confirm that she is indeed married to the 69-year-old billionaire. The video also saw her rocking a ring which is believed to be her wedding band.

Still cruising on her eventual confirmation, Regina who is the daughter of actress Rita Daniels, shared a photo of her man on social media with love emojis.

News began to fly around a couple of weeks ago that the young actress is married to Ned, a piece of news that was quick to turn into a hot topic.