[Photo]: See How Ini Edo Slayed It At Funke Akindele’s ”Aiyetoro” Movie Premiere

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, premiered her much talked about the movie ”Aiyetoro” yesterday and it was a beautiful red carpet to behold as several Nollywood actors/actress troupe out to support her.
Ini Edo who was among the celebrities that graced the occasion didn’t disappoint fans as she gave them something to think about with her captivating look and fashion sense.
Taking to her Instagram page today, June 20th, Ini Edo hailed the actress(Funke Akindele) for putting up such a wonderful movie for the public.
What she wrote:
View this post on Instagram
About last nite, Aiyetoro movie premiere by @funkejenifaakindele ..weldone sis..am super proud of all that u have accomplished.. Self styled in @fashionnova Shoes by @louboutinworld Hat by @enemaya Purse by @alexandermcqueen Makeup by @hanahfacialsmakeover Photo credit @aouseofimages