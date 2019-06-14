[Photo]: Teni breaks the internet with this super sexy photo of herself

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian singer Teni has gotten many tongues wagging after a photo of her looking every inch yummy hit social media.

The photo sees the Askamaya crooner rocking a two-piece bikini and shirt-like kimono while relaxing in a beach house.

The photo has since gone viral on Twitter as many have taken to differnt comment section to share their disbelieve on just how hot the singer is.

While some are of the belief that the image is old, others simply appreciated the singer’s beauty.

Read some of the comments below:

Jonathan E wrote; I don’t think anyone expected this under all that…damn!!
