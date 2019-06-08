[Photo]: Tiwa Savage Estranged Husband, Teebillz Hangs out with Son

by Olabanji

Tiwa Savage ex-husband Teebillz shared photos of himself and his son having a good time.

The estranged Husband is reported to be very attached with his kids as he share photos of him and his son on Instagram, he wrote;

When my eyes meet yours, I get this overwhelming emotions I can’t put to words…. My Guy.

He also addressed Anthony Joshua loss to Andy Ruiz on his Instagram post, blame it on the girls. He further stated that the former world champion should have had his camp in Tennessee or Oklahoma not Miami, he added that he is still betting on the Nigerian-born British star any day and any time.
Tags from the story
teebillz, tiwa savage

