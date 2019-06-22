[Photo]: Tonto Dikeh Goes All The Way To Egypt To Support Super Eagles Of Nigeria

by Eyitemi

[Photo]: Tonto Dikeh Goes All The Way To Egypt To Support Super Eagles Of Nigeria

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shared that she went all the way to Egypt to drum support for the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they take on Burundi in their first match at the ongoing Total African Cup Of Nations campaign.

The actress who shared the story via her Instagram page also shared her match ticket to the venue of the match as displayed below.

See Photo of her match ticket below:

What she wrote:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Wishing the Super Eagles a Huge success!! We Cheering you to success today,WELDONE OUR MEN THEM🦋

A post shared by KING-Tonto Dikeh (@tontolet) on

//www.instagram.com/embed.js
Tags from the story
super eagles vs burundi, tonto dikeh

You may also like

More NPFL Clubs Get LMC’s Clearance on Payment of Players’ Salary

NDLEA: Man swallows 935 grammes of cocaine

Intelligence Cooperation led to Arrest of billionaire kidnapper, Evans – IGP

Tonto Dikeh goes spiritual again

Dabota Lawson Has This To Say To Rumours That She Did Face Surgery

Nigerians fight over Anthony Joshua, say he is Nigerian not British

Boko Haram Leader Vows To Establish Islamic jurisdictiction Across West Africa

2Face Idibia Says He Will Never Marry

Yvonne Okoro blast Ghanaians for never proving their dedication to their movie industry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *