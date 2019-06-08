[Photo]: Toyin Aimakhu is heavily pregnant and already married

by Temitope Alabi

A new report has revealed that actress Toyin Aimakhu is heavily pregnant and already married to her boo Kolawole Ajewole.

According to a report by Kemi Ashefon, Toyin who is yet to be officially divorced from her ex-husband Niyi Johnson has been liking Niyi’s girlfriend’s birthday photos on social media.

Ashefon wrote;

“Since Toyin and Adeniyi Johnson ‘s divorce case is still in court, it’s no surprise that this happened.
First, Toyin Abraham is heavily involved and married to actor Kolawole Ajeyemi despite being married to Adeniyi Johnson.
No court has dissolved the union yet.
Adeniyi Johnson claims not to be married to Seyi but finds a friend in her and would marry her when Toyin sets him free legally. Initially, Seyi was seen as a betrayer and was always under attack from Toyin ‘ s fans
Now Toyin seems to offer the olive branch. Good for her present state since she’s becoming a mum very soon.
The truce is good. At least, it will make all parties involved shake hands when a proper divorce takes place,” Ashefon wrote.

[Photo]: Toyin Aimakhu is heavily pregnant and already married
Tags from the story
Toyin Aimakhu

You may also like

Sunny Neji celebrates wife on 17th wedding anniversary

North Korea Arrests Christian Missionary

North Korea Arrests Christian Missionary

I am not dating Leo, I am single — CeeC

Jorginho To Chelsea Is A Done Deal

Abandoned baby found in Delta State

UNILEVER NIGERIA: JOB OPENINGS

Lasisi Elenu talks about the strange things he came across in Dubai

BankyW’s epic response to man who intends on marrying Adesua in the next life

Looks like the police are after Speed darlington

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *