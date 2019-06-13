[Photo]: Woman dies after birthing her second set of triplets

A woman has reportedly passed after giving birth to her second set of triplets.

According to reports, the woman identified as Mrs Chinyere Amadi birthed her babies on June 12, Democracy day with her husband, Mr Emmauel Amadi in Rivers state but died shortly after.

The couple’s first set of triplets were born about six years ago.

A Facebook user who shared the great news about the birth of the babies wrote;

GOODNEWS.

HAPPY 2019 DEMOCRACY DAY TO ALL NIGERIANS WITH A SET OF TRIPLETS. Around 12 pm today Mrs CHINYERE gave birth to SET OF TRIPLETS. she is the wife of Mr EMMANUEL AMADI aka Woke of OMUOKPIRIKWU COMMUNITY. In Elele Alimini Town of Emolga, Rivers State.

Recall that some six years ago the same woman gave birth to her 1st set of Triplets. The Family therefore call on Individuals, Government Agencies and Donor organizations to come to their aid. Call Mr Emma Amadi on 08033758012 Financial and Material supports. #happysemocracydaytoNigeria

Not long after the post, a social media user commented on the post confirming the passing of the woman.

TO GOD BE THE GLORY BUT I ALSO HEARD THAT THE MOTHER OF TRIPLET DIED THEREAFTER.

May her soul rest in peace.